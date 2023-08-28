Irish return home from Ireland; Freeman recaps dominant win

The Notre Dame football team has returned home to South Bend after a victorious trip to Ireland, and head coach Marcus Freeman was sure to distribute the appropriate praise while recapping the trip with the media on Monday.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s no better cure for international jet lag than a 39-point win in a rivalry game.

The Notre Dame football team has returned home to South Bend after a victorious trip to Ireland, and head coach Marcus Freeman was sure to distribute the appropriate praise while recapping the trip with the media on Monday.

The Shamrock Series game in Dublin against Navy was a success on all fronts, as the Irish started off hot and stayed that way. Four first half touchdowns put them up 28-0 by halftime, and the defense held firm by only allowing a single field goal all game.

It all resulted in a 42-3 win for the Irish in a unique season-opener that Freeman appreciated being a part of.

“An unbelievable experience to go out there to Dublin, Ireland, to experience that game in that country with our fans,” he told the media on Monday. “Our fans were tremendous, obviously. I know it was a ‘home game,’ but it felt that way, too. It was an exciting environment, and I’m glad I was a part of it.”

Notre Dame players take the field for an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin,...
Notre Dame players take the field for an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)

The Fighting Irish start the season 1-0 for the first time in Marcus Freeman’s tenure as head coach. While Notre Dame was dominant in all three phases of this weekend’s game, the offense looked close to unstoppable whenever they were in possession of the ball.

A lot’s been made of new quarterback Sam Hartman, but new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker deserves some love for how he pulled the strings in the season opener. Freeman said it goes beyond just play calling, but he was sure to give Parker his props in that department as well.

“I told him, ‘Shoot, every game, do that.’ You know what I mean?” Freeman said. “It’s pretty simple. The way you call it that game, every game should be like that. But I don’t want to not do him justice.

“I mean, guys, you all can have a call sheet and just close your eyes. ‘Okay, let’s call this play,’” he continued. “The preparation, the execution, and the adjustments, to me, is really what makes a coordinator successful. And that’s what, to me, impressed me more than anything about Gerad.”

During Monday’s media availability, Freeman took time to announce his players of the week.

Offensive player of the week went to Sam Hartman, which likely comes as no surprise. The veteran signal caller looked right at home, tossing as many touchdowns as he did incompletions on Saturday (four) and spreading the ball to nine different pass catchers.

On defense, fifth-year linebacker Marist Liufau got the nod. Liufau was flying all over the field this weekend, registering the second-most tackles on the team.

During Monday’s presser, Freeman applauded his veteran linebacker for the intensity he brought to the defense on Saturday.

“Man, Marist played with a physicality that I have not seen,” he said. “Marist is a physical linebacker — I mean, he’s a really good player — but I went back and watched that film, and Marist was playing so physical. That’s what you love to see, man. A guy that’s willing to sacrifice his body, but also do (his) job. Like, you can’t just be a physical player and not do your job, right? Marist did them both.”

And last but not least, special teams player of the week was Chris Tyree. The running back turned wideout registered a punt return for 11 yards but also was a force on offense, catching three passes for 36 yards.

Now, Notre Dame’s focus shifts to Tennessee State. The Tigers are coming to South Bend as the first-ever FCS school that the Irish will face on the gridiron.

“We get the opportunity to come back home and then Saturday to play our first game at Notre Dame Stadium, and we don’t take that opportunity for granted.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt is set for 3:30 p.m.

