Former Irish football player Rocket Ismail attends Five Star Golf Open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a “rocket” launch happened at the South Bend Country Club!

Irish football great Rocket Ismail was not golfing but was launching golf balls and taking pictures at the annual Five Star Golf Open. The goal of the event is to support Five Star Life’s mission of a culture change for young people across America.

And the Rocket says that the next generation needs you.

“For them to overcome the obstacles and the formidable forces that are against them, it’s very important that the people in the community get together with their resources, with their wisdom, with their insight, and share so that the next generation can be the very best they can be,” Ismail told 16 News Now.

Five Star Life is an Elkhart-based nonprofit group helping 22,000 kids each week with programs designed to determine the problems behind negative mindsets in children.

