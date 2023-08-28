First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow

TODAY: Clear skies, low humidity and pleasant temps will make for a near perfect start to the workweek. High 77F. Winds N 5-10.

TOMORROW: Clear and cool in the morning, with increasing clouds beginning around noon with afternoon rain chances as a cold front passes us by. No severe weather or heavy downpours are expected. Low 55F. High 78F. Winds NW 15-25. Rain chances around 30% in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Back to clear skies and cool temps after the cold front with the lowest afternoon highs of the week. Low 54F. High 72F. Winds N 10-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies are expected to remain clear through the workweek, but temps will begin to creep back into the 80s before the weekend and continue to climb as high pressure takes over most of the U.S. mainland again, Labor Day Weekend looks to have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with even some highs trying to reach for the low 90s by Labor Day.

