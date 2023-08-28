Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow

Low humidity and pleasant temperatures this week before the heat dome returns
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Clear skies, low humidity and pleasant temps will make for a near perfect start to the workweek. High 77F. Winds N 5-10.

TOMORROW: Clear and cool in the morning, with increasing clouds beginning around noon with afternoon rain chances as a cold front passes us by. No severe weather or heavy downpours are expected. Low 55F. High 78F. Winds NW 15-25. Rain chances around 30% in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Back to clear skies and cool temps after the cold front with the lowest afternoon highs of the week. Low 54F. High 72F. Winds N 10-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies are expected to remain clear through the workweek, but temps will begin to creep back into the 80s before the weekend and continue to climb as high pressure takes over most of the U.S. mainland again, Labor Day Weekend looks to have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with even some highs trying to reach for the low 90s by Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Officials: Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20
2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County
Officers were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue on...
Police: Teen believed mother had demon inside of her, thought stabbing was ‘right thing to do’
Kara Beaty
South Bend woman found guilty of all counts in 2020 crash
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Marion

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Weather Today, Showers Possible Tomorrow
Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka
Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka
There was good food, amazing art, and some catchy music playing throughout the Wellfield...
Taste of the Gardens returns for 14th year at Wellfield Botanic Gardens