Enrollment up at Benton Harbor as students return for new school year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Tigers of Benton Harbor Area Schools are ready to roar for the new school year on Monday.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts said student enrollment has already increased since last fall but final numbers won’t be determined until the October head count, since the start of school can see fluctuating numbers.

While hiring remains static for the time being, Butts added the district has maintained its staffing incentives.

“Last year and this year, we were able to offer sign-on bonuses so this year, we have a $2000 sign-on bonus, and for the ones that were returning this year, we were able to $500 return incentive for those that return this year,” said Butts.

Boosting attendance is one of his 2023-2024 key performance indicators, and Butts hopes a truancy officer can be hired to ensure students remain in school.

“We are intentionally looking at our attendance and hoping to - we’ve budgeted for a truancy person. We have not finalized those processes yet , but making sure our attendance is, is, we keep a gauge on attendance because we know attendance has a direct correlation with learning,” he said.

On Tuesday, August 29th, the Benton Harbor School Board is expected to approve the hiring of Dr. Kelvin Butts as the district’s newest superintendent.

