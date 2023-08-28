Advertise With Us

Does your child need a phone this year?

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the new school year gets started, parents may be considering getting a cell phone for their child to make communication easier.

AT&T and the American Academy of Pediatrics are teaming up to help you figure out if the student in your life is ready for their own phone.

They’ve created a “phone ready” questionnaire to help make that determination.

“We built this survey that’s 10 questions, and it’s really simple, it’s really straightforward,” said Shawn Glinksi, the sales director of the AT&T Great Lakes Region. “And it will help our parents to really make that decision because every single child is going to want to have a phone, but this is going to help to determine whether or not that need is necessary.”

They also have resources to help parents determine how much screen time is appropriate and how to set parental controls on a kid’s phone.

You can find out if your family is “screen ready” by simply clicking here.

