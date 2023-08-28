Crews responding to gas leak on SR 933 between Darden, Auten roads
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents are being advised to avoid a portion of State Road 933 on Monday.
According to authorities, emergency crews are responding to a gas leak between Darden and Auten roads. Traffic is being rerouted to allow first responders to handle the situation.
