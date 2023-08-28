Advertise With Us

Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon. (UNC)(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Officials: Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20
2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County
Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka
Officers were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue on...
Police: Teen believed mother had demon inside of her, thought stabbing was ‘right thing to do’
Kara Beaty
South Bend woman found guilty of all counts in 2020 crash

Latest News

FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens after air conditioning outage
2nd Chance Pet: Pup Tart
2nd Chance Pet: Pup Tart