ACLU files lawsuit over Indiana blocking gender-affirming surgery for inmates

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ACLU is suing the Indiana Department of Corrections over a new law.

House Enrolled Act 1569 restricts gender therapy for inmates and bans the use of state resources for gender-affirming care.

According to a press release, the ACLU is suing on behalf of a transgender woman who is currently in prison and was allegedly denied gender-affirming care.

The ACLU alleges this violates the Eighth Amendment’s provision against cruel and unusual punishment. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that HEA 1569 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

“The DOC cannot deny necessary treatment to incarcerated people simply on the basis that they are transgender. To do so is a form of discrimination,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director. “Gender-affirming care is life-saving care. If the legislature can deny a form of healthcare arbitrarily, they could just as easily deny other lifesaving treatments to people who are incarcerated.”

Medical care related to transgender patients has been found by every reputable medical organization to be necessary and even lifesaving, the ACLU says, and courts have consistently found that people who experience gender dysphoria cannot simply be denied care.

You can read the lawsuit in its entirety below:

Cord Complaint by WNDU on Scribd

This isn’t the first lawsuit a state has faced for denying inmates access to gender-affirming care.

As NPR reports, many similar cases have arisen in the last decade, such as the lawsuit filed by Ashley Diamond, who was involved in a legal battle against Georgia’s prison system over her lack of access to medical care, which resulted in a major legal settlement in 2016.

