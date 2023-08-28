2nd Chance Pet: Pup Tart

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Pup Tart!

Pup Tart is six years old. Stanton says she has the sweetest demeanor and loves everyone she meets. To find out if Pup Tart is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Pup Tart or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Meanwhile, on a more serious note, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County is helping to take care of two dogs who were injured in a stabbing late last week in Mishawaka. Fortunately, we’re learning both of those dogs are now in stable condition, but Stanton says the humane society needs big-time donations because each dogs’ medical bill is going to be upwards of $15,000.

For more information on how you can donate, head to humanesocietystjc.org or to the humane society’s Facebook page.

