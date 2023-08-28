16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court

Caden Rutledge
Caden Rutledge(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old who is accused of stabbing his mother and two dogs late last week at a home in Mishawaka made an appearance in court on Monday.

Caden Rutledge, who is being charged as an adult, is facing several felony charges, including one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of torturing an animal, one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.

The stabbing happened early Friday morning at a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue. According to police, the teen knowingly attempted to kill his mother. Responding officers also found the two dogs inside the home who had been stabbed.

Police say the mother suffered 13 stab wounds primarily to her face, neck, and head. She also suffered a collapsed lung. Meanwhile, both dogs underwent surgery and received transfusions as part of their treatment.

On Monday afternoon, the Mishawaka Police Department said the mother and the two dogs are now in stable condition.

According to charging documents released over the weekend, Rutledge told police he stabbed the dogs because he had been manipulated by Satan. He also allegedly told police that he believed he had to kill the demon in his mother, so he thought that stabbing her was the right thing to do.

16 News Now will have more on Rutledge’s court appearance tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

