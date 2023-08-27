Two injured in Cass County crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured following a Cass County crash between a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to investigate a crash around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Union Road and Wayne Street.

31-year-old Brittany Mason of Niles was heading north on Union Road when she turned left into a residence.

Motorcyclist Daniel Yoder and passenger Jessica Yoder were traveling south on Union Road when Mason did not clear the turn quick enough, striking the motorcycle.

The two were transferred to Elkhart General Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

