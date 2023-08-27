Pleasant days and lots of sunshine ahead!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Lots of sunshine. Cooler and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Chilly as temps fall to around 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny skies again. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with a slight chance for showers. High around 80.

THE WEEK AHEAD: After a week full of sunshine and temps in the 70s to around 80, the heat returns on Friday and into Labor Day weekend. We’ll return to around 90 degrees, still with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.