Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Marion

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon by police in Marion.

Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m. They did not find the suspect but were able to get a description of him.

A short time later, a man matching that description was found holding a handgun. He was identified as 29-year-old Casey J. Barlow of Marion.

Police say Barlow ran away from officers but stopped after a couple of blocks. Barlow dropped his gun when he was ordered to do so, but ignored commands when officers tried to place him into custody. That’s when an officer reportedly decided to tase him.

As this happened, Barlow pulled out a second handgun and allegedly pointed it in the direction of officers. Barlow was then shot, at least once, by officers of the Marion Police Department.

Barlow was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police say no officers injured in the incident.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting and will provide their findings to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Per protocol, the Marion police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Marion

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Pleasant days and lots of sunshine ahead!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Lots of sunshine with pleasant temps

News

WNDU First Alert Weather with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 08-27-23

WNDU First Alert Weather with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 08-27-23

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pleasant temperatures with lots of sunshine to get the week started

News

2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Union Road and Wayne Street in Mason Township.

Latest News

Sports

Blake Wesley hosts youth basketball clinic, receives key to city during return to South Bend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Wesley was back home Saturday to host a free basketball clinic for boys and girls at Riley High School.

News

Charging documents reveal disturbing new details on Mishawaka stabbing

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Wizard of Oz Museum

WNDU Vault: Wizard of Oz Museum

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Reps from A Rosie Place tell 16 News Now that this was the most attended Rosie Ride yet.

Hundreds join a motorcycle ride to benefit A Rosie Place

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The ride started at A Rosie Place and concluded at the Anchor Conservation Club, where they enjoyed live music, a dunk tank, smoked BBQ, and a 50/50 raffle.