Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon by police in Marion.

Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m. They did not find the suspect but were able to get a description of him.

A short time later, a man matching that description was found holding a handgun. He was identified as 29-year-old Casey J. Barlow of Marion.

Police say Barlow ran away from officers but stopped after a couple of blocks. Barlow dropped his gun when he was ordered to do so, but ignored commands when officers tried to place him into custody. That’s when an officer reportedly decided to tase him.

As this happened, Barlow pulled out a second handgun and allegedly pointed it in the direction of officers. Barlow was then shot, at least once, by officers of the Marion Police Department.

Barlow was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police say no officers injured in the incident.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting and will provide their findings to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Per protocol, the Marion police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

