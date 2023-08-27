Man dead after Marion officer-involved shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Marion police officer.

Marion Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. They did not find the suspect but were able to get a description.

A short time later a man matching the given description was found holding a handgun. He was later identified as 29-year-old Casey J. Barlow of Marion.

Barlow fled from officers who chased him near the area of Branson and 6th St.

After giving verbal commands to drop the gun, Barlow complied. When commands were given to attempt to place him into custody, Barlow ignored them, leading an officer to use a Taser on him.

Barlow pulled out a second handgun and pointed it at the police as this happened, causing him to be shot by a Marion Officer.

He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital and no officers were injured.

As is standard procedure, the Marion Police Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

