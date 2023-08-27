Blake Wesley hosts youth basketball clinic, receives key to city during return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend native who is currently playing in the NBA came back to town this weekend to host a free youth basketball clinic at his alma mater.

Blake Wesley, who spent one season at Notre Dame after a standout career at Riley High School, is heading into his second year in the league with the San Antonio Spurs. He was back home Saturday to host a free basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 6 to 17 at Riley.

The young hoopers worked on fundamentals like ball-handling skills, shooting, and footwork. They also learned the importance of nutrition and developing healthy habits to reach their full potential on and off the court.

At the clinic, Wesley was also awarded a key to the city from South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Mueller didn’t leave the exchange empty-handed though, as he, South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings, and Wesley’s former high school coach Alex Daniel each received their own Blake Wesley Spurs jersey.

