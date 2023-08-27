2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County

(ARC Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Cass County.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Union Road and Wayne Street in Mason Township.

Deputies say a 31-year-old Niles woman was heading north on Union Road when she turned left into a residence. The woman reportedly did not clear the turn quick enough and struck a motorcycle that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle and its passenger were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A pleasant start to the week before heat returns next weekend

Pleasant days and lots of sunshine ahead!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Lots of sunshine with pleasant temps

News

A pleasant start to the week before heat returns next weekend

WNDU First Alert Weather with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 08-27-23

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pleasant temperatures with lots of sunshine to get the week started

News

Man dead after Marion officer-involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Marion police officer.

Sports

Blake Wesley hosts youth basketball clinic, receives key to city during return to South Bend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Wesley was back home Saturday to host a free basketball clinic for boys and girls at Riley High School.

Latest News

News

Charging documents reveal disturbing new details on Mishawaka stabbing

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Wizard of Oz Museum

WNDU Vault: Wizard of Oz Museum

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Reps from A Rosie Place tell 16 News Now that this was the most attended Rosie Ride yet.

Hundreds join a motorcycle ride to benefit A Rosie Place

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The ride started at A Rosie Place and concluded at the Anchor Conservation Club, where they enjoyed live music, a dunk tank, smoked BBQ, and a 50/50 raffle.

News

Blake Wesley hosts youth basketball clinic, receives key to city

Updated: 16 hours ago