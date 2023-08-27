2 injured after vehicle strikes motorcycle in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Cass County.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Union Road and Wayne Street in Mason Township.

Deputies say a 31-year-old Niles woman was heading north on Union Road when she turned left into a residence. The woman reportedly did not clear the turn quick enough and struck a motorcycle that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle and its passenger were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

