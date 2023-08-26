South Bend woman found guilty of all counts in 2020 crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old South Bend woman has been found guilty on all counts in connection to a crash that injured a motorcyclist back in 2020.

The jury found Kara Beaty guilty on all three counts, including causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule one or two substance in the blood after she tested positive for marijuana at the time of the crash.

Back on June 2nd, 2020, Beaty was driving south on Michigan Street and, as she was turning left onto Walter, she hit a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Erin Smith, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Beaty’s sentencing is set for October 10th, where she could face up 18 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.