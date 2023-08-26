Advertise With Us

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...
16-year-old in custody after allegedly stabbing mother, 2 dogs in Mishawaka
Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage
Man arrested after allegedly choking, threatening to kill girlfriend at gunpoint in Mishawaka
The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.
Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer
Oakside Road stabbing Mishawaka
16-year-old charged with attempted murder, battery after stabbing mother, 2 dogs

Latest News

Toll booths get upgrade to computers to help limit times at the booth for drivers.
WNDU Vault: Toll booths get technology upgrade
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs in Dogs and Cats
If you want to adopt Rufus or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at...
2nd Chance Pet: Rufus
If you want to adopt Rufus or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at...
2nd Chance Pet: Rufus