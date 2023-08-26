Scouting the Competition: Chase Ketterer’s familiarity with triple option

By Drew Sanders
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When taking on Navy’s unique offensive attack, it helps to have someone who knows it inside and out.

Notre Dame certainly has that in Chase Ketterer, a New Prairie grad now entering his fourth season with the Irish.

Ketterer got to Notre Dame by dominating the prep level, using the same triple option attack that the Irish will face against Navy. Now, leading up to their annual matchup with the Midshipmen, the squad’s calling on his expertise to help lead the scout team.

“Usually on Sundays, I let the coaches vote for scout team player of the week,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “I’ll tell you guys right now, he’ll be the scout team player of the week for sure. Chase not only knows how to run the offense because he played in high school, but Chase has a little bit of leadership abilities to him too. The look he’s been able to give us is invaluable. . . Really grateful to have him this week in our program.”

“I take a lot of pride,” Ketterer said. “You know, I always kind of say the scout O — we don’t always get to play on the field, so we have to take pride in something. Helping the defense in practice is helping them in the game too, so it’s big for all of us on scout team.”

Notre Dame is undefeated against Navy since Ketterer joined the team.

