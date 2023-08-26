School Officials: Northridge HS student dies in crash on U.S. 20

(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Northridge High School student died in a crash Friday night, according to officials with Middlebury Community Schools.

In a Facebook post, the district announced that an 11th grader was killed in a wreck on U.S. 20. The post didn’t reveal any other specific information regarding the crash, including the student’s name.

In a statement, the district said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

The district also said school counselors and additional mental health professionals will be available at school on Monday for any students or staff needing support.

16 News Now is working to learn more details. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

