Ron Powlus reflects on 1996 Ireland game, talks new role on present day trip

Ron Powlus is a senior associate athletics director and administrator for the Notre Dame football team.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he was two-time captain and four-year starter for the Fighting Irish in the 1990s. He was also under center for Notre Dame’s first-ever tilt with Navy on “The Emerald Isle” on Nov. 2, 1996.

The Irish defeated Navy 54-27 that day at historic Croke Park in Dublin.

Our own Terry McFadden sat down one-on-one with Powlus to reflect on that day almost 27 years later.

Terry : What was running through your mind when you found out that Notre Dame was going to play Notre Dame’s first game ever in Dublin, Ireland, and you were going to be the starting quarterback?

Powlus : It’s exciting. We’re so proud of what we do at Notre Dame football and how we play and where we play and the stage that we get to play on. So, when we got to have the opportunity to play that game in Ireland and in Dublin and represent the university and the football program and the United States to a degree in in another country, it was exciting. The guys were excited, the program was excited. We knew it was a unique opportunity to see a different part of the world, see a different culture, and play football in front of a different set of fans.

Terry : What do you remember about the game itself? I know you didn’t throw a lot. You did throw a touchdown pass to (Pete) Chryplewicz, but you spent pretty much game handing off the football, right?

Powlus : Yeah, and that was the game plan going in. It was a team we felt like we could run on. And our offensive line did a fantastic job. The running backs were great. I think Mark Edwards scored a bunch of touchdowns and we ran for a tremendous number of yards. So, when that’s happening, the flow of the game is taking care of itself on the ground. You don’t need to call on the pass game quite as much, and we didn’t have to that day. But I do remember throwing the touchdown to Pete and he made a nice, easy catch in the back of the endzone.

Terry : What was the atmosphere like, especially with the fans there?

Powlus : Reflecting back, I don’t know what the degree of knowledge of the intricacies of American football was for them at the time. It felt like they were cheering for anything that happened in the game. You know, any kind of action. Listen to the cheer, which made it fun. They were into the game. They were cheering when they saw us on the way into the stadium. They were yelling and having a good time in the pregame warmups and had a good time through the game. You know, I think it’ll be in the Fighting Irish and representing the university on the football field. We had a lot of fans there in Ireland for that reason alone.

Terry: And besides football, you got to take in the beauty and the culture of Ireland?

Powlus : We got to tour around a little bit, some bus tours. I think we were in a glacial valley and saw the Blarney Stone and we participated in some things. We went to Trinity College, I believe and met the U.S. ambassador in Ireland. So yeah, we had some cultural activities that we could mix in as well to make it more of the experience as a program.

Terry : Was it a great bonding experience for you and your teammates?

Powlus : We do so much together, and our routines become second nature to us here around the football program and around campus. But you know, to be in a totally different environment and have to rely on each other a little bit, (it) certainly brought the team together more.

While he no longer suits up for the Irish, Powlus is part of the team. As a senior associate athletics director, he oversees the team’s administrative and operational functions.

This his first trip back to Ireland since that historic game back in 1996, and he is just as pumped to be here now as he was three decades ago.

Terry : So how does it feel? Knowing that you’re going back to Ireland 27 years after you were the starting quarterback there to share this experience with a new generation Notre Dame football player?

Powlus : It’s exciting. For the program to have this opportunity. We were looking forward to doing this a few years ago with Navy and circumstances didn’t allow it. But to be able to be going back and seeing another group of young men that represent the university and their football program have the chance to play in Ireland, it’s exciting. They’re going to do some things that they’ve never done before. Certainly, some of the guys are well-traveled, but this will be a new experience for a lot of the guys — this kind of plane flight and having the experiences in the hotel and driving on the opposite side of the road — all those things that come with being in a different country are going to be a great experience for this team. Something they’ll remember 27 years from now just like I do and have great memories.

Terry : Of course, Sam Hartman is going to be your starting quarterback. It’s his first game at Notre Dame and he’s playing in Dublin, Ireland. What advice would you have for Sam going into this?

Powlus : Remember that the field is the field, the game that’s happening within the lines is as if we’re at practice, as if we’re at Notre Dame Stadium or any stadium you’ve played in. You have to really separate the experience from the game once kickoff happens. Sam’s a great competitor, great leader, really focused, has been in command of what he’s doing. So, I don’t think he’ll have a hard time with that. I would encourage him and all our players to enjoy the moment, enjoy the experience. But you know once we line up and kickoff, it’s got to be gametime and focus on the opponent.

Terry : How important is this game to the overall success of the Notre Dame program in terms of recruiting? It’s gotten so competitive in a way to sell Notre Dame as something as unique as anything you’ll find in college football.

Powlus : It’s important for all those reasons. We play the Shamrock Series games and take a home game off-site to put Notre Dame on a different stage. This one’s being played in Ireland, and the stage that we get to play on, the exposure that we get as a program and as student athletes playing football at Notre Dame and what we can share with recruits and prospects — to know that when we say we’re a global university and a global football program with global attention, this exemplifies that. And so, we certainly would use this as part of showing what Notre Dame is all about and how far it reaches.

Terry also asked Powlus if plans are already in the works for the next Notre Dame appearance in Ireland, or perhaps some other overseas destination. He said they’re always looking at opportunities where they can broaden and expand their horizons and showcase Notre Dame football and the university around the world.

