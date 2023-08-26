Police: Teen believed mother had demon inside of her, thought stabbing was ‘right thing to do’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Charging documents are revealing disturbing new details after a 16-year-old was accused of stabbing his mother and two dogs Friday morning in Mishawaka.

The 16-year-old, who 16 News Now will not identify due to being a minor, is facing several felony charges, including one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of torturing an animal, one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.

Police say the teen knowingly attempted to kill his mother around 5:35 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue. According to charging documents, the teen’s mother was the one to call 911. During that call, she was reportedly heard saying “don’t kill me” over and over.

When officers arrived on scene, they found her at a neighbor’s house bleeding from multiple stab wounds. She was found to have 13 stab wounds — primarily to her face, neck, and head. She also suffered a collapsed lung.

Before the mother was taken to the hospital — where she is reportedly in critical, but stable condition — she told police she had been stabbed by her son, who was still inside their home. According to charging documents, the teen could be seen through the windows, shirtless, with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

The teen followed police orders when he was told to walk out of the house and get onto the ground. As he was being placed into handcuffs, he reportedly said something along the lines of, “I understand. I look like a murderer.”

During a protective sweep of the house, officers found blood throughout the home and located a knife on a table. They also found the two dogs who had been stabbed. The Human Society was contacted and took the dogs from the scene for care.

Those two dogs are reportedly still alive and have been treated. Police say one of the dogs will survive his injuries, but the other dog has a 50/50 chance of survival.

The dog who was more seriously wounded received a blood transfusion along with surgery to treat her wounds.

Officers later spoke to the teen’s mom at the hospital. She said her son stabbed her with a knife and possibly a piece of broken glass. He then reportedly took her cellphone from her to prevent her from calling for help. She was ultimately able to get her son’s phone to call 911 before escaping and running to her neighbor’s home.

According to charging documents, officers also spoke with the mother’s sister. She told police that the mother had called d her and had her come over around 1 a.m. due to the teen’s behavior.

She came to the house and said the teen accused her of being a demon. She told police he then grabbed her, but she was able to pray with him and get him to calm down. She then left the house around 5 a.m.

The teen was first taken to the Mishawaka Police Department, where he was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to talk to officers.

According to charging documents, he told police he stabbed the dogs because he had been manipulated by Satan. He then reportedly said that demonic souls are all able to be saved and if they do not repent, they burn in hell.

The teen then allegedly said his mother’s sister had a demon in her soul, and that she was trying to manipulate him into believing that his mother was a demon, and that Jesus is not real.

Charging documents further state that the teen believed his mother’s sister was trying to use him as a weapon against his mother. He also reportedly believed that he had to kill the demon in his mother, so he thought that stabbing his mother was the right thing to do.

When asked about the stabbing, the teen allegedly told police he “tried to eliminate her,” with “her” referring to his mother.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, two corrections officers were injured by the 16-year-old after being booked into the St. Joseph County Jail Friday evening. They were sent for medical treatment and are expected to be okay.

Due to the nature of the suspect being a minor, 16 News Now is not sharing the charging documents.

Attempted murder, which is a Level 1 felony, is punishable by up to 20 to 40 years in prison. Aggravated battery, which is a Level 3 felony, carries a sentencing guideline of three to 16 years in prison. Animal torture, which is a Level 6 felony, carries six months to 2.5 years in prison per count. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, which is a Level 5 felony, carries a sentencing guideline of one to six years in prison.

The teen is due back in court on Monday for his arraignment.

