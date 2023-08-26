Memorabilia from Ireland available at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Michiana residents may be wishing they were in Ireland to watch the game and pick up a few souvenirs.

Well, guess what? You can get gifts from Ireland right here at home.

You can usually find authentic Irish items at the University of Notre Dame, but this year, they’re going all out!

“We’ve never done something at this scale before,” said Annalisa Tombelli, the senior marketing program manager at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Working with several vendors from “The Emerald Isle,” fans can now shop the Irish Heritage Collection on the second floor of the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

They have sweatshirts from Ireland.

“That come in a different style. So, quarter zips hoodies, there’s something for everyone they even come in youth sizes too,” Tombelli said.

And traditional Irish caps.

“So, these are my personal favorite. So these are Hanna Hats from Donegal, Ireland. And they’re these beautiful Irish wool hats,” Tombelli said.

Glassware from Galway, jewelry, or Belleek pottery.

“These are truly like a gift from craftsman in Ireland to the Notre Dame family,” Tombelli said.

Each of the items carefully selected, like the pewter from Mullingar, Ireland.

“They are actually the only workshop in Ireland professionally producing pewter at this level,” Tombelli said.

The Irish vendors are thrilled with the partnership.

“They want to put this in the hands of the Notre Dame family,” Tombelli said. “They think that is a really special experience. They know that our fans are unlike any other and they just feel really honored to be in the store and likewise we’re honored by their craftsmanship, too.”

You’ll find the Irish Heritage Collection on the second floor of the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore. They plan to keep the collection here for a year.

You can also find the Irish Heritage Collection online by clicking here.

