Medieval revival at the 11th annual Michiana Renaissance Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hear ye, hear ye! The Michiana Renaissance Festival returns to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds for the 11 annual celebration.

Fairgoers will enjoy a blast from way back in the past, as reenactments will tell the tales of Vikings, the Golden Age of Piracy, and the Rennaissance/Medieval eras.

“You get to not be yourself for a while; you get to be someone else from hundreds of years ago,” said fairgoer Andrew Barenie. “Just like dressing up as a family, and we come out here because of the atmosphere, the fun, and the festivities.”

Festivalgoers will also enjoy music, jousting, acrobats, magic, and live steel demonstrations.

“I also like to dress up because I can use my imagination and bring out stories that I can tell with only an outfit,” said Lillian Spencer, a court jester. “It is outrageously fun to see everyone else in costume. To compliment People to see the creativity really sparks with everybody. It’s been fun to see other people’s costumes, what they come up with, kind of what like everybody here has, and trading trinkets with people. As soon as we walked through the door, we were just experiencing compliments, and it really boosted our self-esteem. I love interacting with people after I get my energy from.”

The Michiana Renaissance Festival runs August 26 and 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (rain or shine).

Tickets are $12 for adults ages 13 and up, $10 for seniors, and $7 for children ages 6-12.

Children age five and under, and United States military members and Veterans (with ID) are FREE! Parking is $2.00.

There will be a discount on ticket prices if fairgoers bring a non-perishable food item. The food items will go to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

