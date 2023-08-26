Advertise With Us

Hundreds join a motorcycle ride to benefit A Rosie Place

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community came out to support a great local cause at the 6th Annual Rabbott’s Rosie Ride

A Rosie Place works year-round to help medically fragile children and their families, and today, hundreds of people and motorcycle riders gathered to raise money for these children.

The ride started at A Rosie Place and concluded at the Anchor Conservation Club, where they enjoyed live music, a dunk tank, smoked BBQ, and a 50/50 raffle.

“This is a population that I would argue is the most underserved,” said Tieal Bishop, CEO of A Rosie Place. “Children are already underserved anyway, and then you have a special population of children, and there are over 2,000 families in our northern six counties alone, and we want to serve the whole state. Can you imagine? These bikers today and these volunteers today coming out to support; just overwhelming, just amazing.”

Reps from A Rosie Place tell 16 News Now that this was the most attended Rosie Ride yet.

