Advertise With Us

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...
16-year-old in custody after allegedly stabbing mother, 2 dogs in Mishawaka
Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage
Oakside Road stabbing Mishawaka
16-year-old charged with attempted murder, battery after stabbing mother, 2 dogs
Man arrested after allegedly choking, threatening to kill girlfriend at gunpoint in Mishawaka
The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.
Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer

Latest News

Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
The National Hurricane Center reports a system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of...
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
Ron Powlus talks new role on present day trip to Ireland
Memorabilia from Ireland available at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore
Bob Barker, the legendary host of "The Price is Right" has died at the age of 99. (CNN, BOB...
Bob Barker, longtime host of 'Price is Right', dies at 99