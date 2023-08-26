Hartman throws 4 TD passes as No. 13 Notre Dame defeats Navy 42-3 in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP/WNDU) - Usually, game one of the college football season for most teams is a time to figure what works and what doesn’t. But after four quarters, it appears that a lot is going right for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Sam Hartman, a grad transfer who set ACC records at Wake Forest, threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut as the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 on Saturday in a season-opening victory in Ireland’s capital.

Notre Dame (1-0) scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen (0-1), improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games. All three of those wins have been convincing, with the Irish previously knocking off the Midshipmen 54-27 in 1996 and 50-10 in 2012.

The Irish quickly eased fears about another possible slow start after going 0-2 to open last season. After touchdowns runs by Audric Estimé and Jadarian Price, Hartman’s first TD pass went to Jaden Greathouse, who caught a deep ball at the 5 and took it in for a 35-yard scoring play and a 21-0 lead.

Navy followed with its best drive before stalling at Notre Dame’s 20. On a fourth-and-4, kicker Evan Warren was wide right on a 37-yard field goal attempt, leaving Hartman with 1:55 on the clock. He ended Notre Dame’s nearly flawless first half with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas.

Early in the third quarter, Hartman tossed a 20-yard reception to Greathouse that made the score 35-0 and kept the Irish offense perfect at that point — scoring touchdowns in their first five possessions.

Notre Dame’s sixth drive ended when new kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter. But Hartman hit Deion Colzie in the flat for a 25-yard touchdown pass the following drive, which made the score 42-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Navy avoided the shutout when Warren kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:37 to play.

Notre Dame is now 1-0 for the first time in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career. Hartman completed 19 of 23 passes for 266 yards, while Estimé led the Irish rushing attack with 95 yards on 16 carries.

Freeman can breathe easy with the quarterback position in good hands — even though the Navy defense didn’t present much of a problem.

After pledging to open up its offense a bit from the triple option, Navy attempted just one pass in the first half when starter Tai Lavatai threw incomplete on a fourth-and-3 from Notre Dame’s 37 under pressure from Jack Kiser. Lavatai finished 3 of 6 for 43 yards, while Alex Tecza led Navy with 38 yards rushing on eight carries.

Notre Dame will play an FCS opponent for the first time in program history next weekend when the Irish welcome Tennessee State to South Bend. The Irish will then hit the road to take on NC State and return home to host Central Michigan before Ohio State visits South Bend for a highly anticipated matchup on Sept. 23.

