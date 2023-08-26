Governor Holcomb announces millions in funds to Indiana firefighters

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb visited Plymouth today to announce a new statewide initiative to fund new facilities to train and promote local firefighters.

The Hub-and-Spoke Firefighter Training program hopes to fill gaps in firefighter training in the state, specifically in rural communities.

Of the nearly 870 fire departments in the Hoosier state, more than 600 are volunteer fire departments. Governor Holcomb says every department in the state should have the resources and training so Indiana’s bravest can fight fires and save lives.

The goal is to limit training deserts for firefighters in Indiana by placing training centers within 30 miles or 45 minutes of volunteer fire departments that previously had no accessible training facility.

To spark this growth, this year, the Indiana General Assembly approved $7.7 million to construct new basic firefighter training facilities, with an additional $10 million to replace protective equipment for volunteer firefighters around the state.

Each new facility will cost about $600,000 per site, with improvements going to already existing sites, and this is only the first phase of the funding.

The gear that is needed for the volunteer departments is turnout gear (firefighter’s primary protective gear) and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

The four new physical training locations will be built in Corydon, Linton, Rensselaer, and Wabash, four communities in the middle of these training deserts.

“Men and women who pursue this profession that answer the call aren’t going to have to travel as far, and we’re going to be able to standardize statewide, those trainings, that curriculum, and make sure everyone has close access,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “And then for our volunteer firefighters, who are strapped and stretched, we’re going to be able to fund that PPE, that equipment that they need to save the day, save lives, save property, and when that call comes in and you’re in your darkest hour, and you’re reaching out in a moment of emergency, folks are going to be trained, equipped, and on the site.”

Believe it or not, this is the first time in Indiana history that the state has provided funding to train volunteer firefighters.

Before this initiative, training for volunteers was partly funded by taxes from the sale of fireworks. Moving forward, funding will flow from the Indiana General Fund, so we don’t have to fight fire with fireworks.

But there is still a shortage of firefighters in the state, so to help bolster the number of firefighters available locally, high school students from Marshall County can participate in Career and Technical Education focused on firefighting training.

“Upon graduation, these students could have earned up to 12 college credits and be certified in Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, and hazmat training, and ready to join a local fire department, “ said Jennifer Felke, director of current technical education for the Northcentral CTE Cooperative.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is directing where these new facilities will be located to best accommodate the training needs of firefighters.

These new sites will be locally owned and operated, allowing hands-on firefighter training associated with the Firefighter I and Firefighter II courses.

“When we rolled into town through the local airport here in Plymouth, we were able to meet with some students who are in an aviation program, juniors, and seniors, from three different counties, that are getting a head start, a real advantage,” Gov. Holcomb said. “And then to see these folks here, on the ground, already answering the call to help their fellow, not just Hoosiers, but their neighbors. Whenever I say, ‘Hoosier hero?’ These guys are my heroes.”

Holcomb added that he and state leaders hope this initiative will encourage Hoosiers to consider a career as a first responder.

The new training centers are expected to be ready for use by March 2024.

