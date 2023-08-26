Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 2 in Indiana, Week 1 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night again here in Michiana, which means there’s plenty of high school football to keep our eyes on — especially since our Michigan teams are kicking off their 2023 seasons!

Many of our Michigan teams were supposed to play Thursday night, but most of those games were pushed back to Friday due to the excessive heat or lightning.

Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams.

INDIANA

Penn 28, Mishawaka 7

Northridge 35, Elkhart 29

New Prairie 29, Goshen 10

Marian 21, Culver Academies 14

South Bend Saint Joseph 41, Fort Wayne South 3

South Bend Adams 23, Logansport 22

Concord 27, Jimtown 10

Riley 20, John Glenn 0

Boone Grove 53, South Bend Clay 6

Bremen 42, South Bend Washington 7

NorthWood 49, Portage 7

Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6

Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14

West Noble 20, Wawasee 12

Lowell 26, LaPorte 7

Michigan City 36, Lafayette Jeff 30

LaVille 22, Triton 16

Knox 42, Maconaquah 0

North Judson 52, Caston 7

South Central 44, Culver 22

Pioneer 37, Winamac 0

Tippecanoe Valley 39, Rochester 8

Heritage 39, Fairfield 13

Lakeland 61, Churubusco 39

Bronson (Mich.) 40, Prairie Heights 12

West Central 58, Lake Station 10

Peru 42, Whitko 6

Kankakee Valley 33, Wheeler 14

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Edwardsburg 12

Niles 55, St. Joseph 0

Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12

Charlotte 52, Three Rivers 22

Watervliet 19, Brandywine 6

Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 13

Kalamazoo Hackett at Berrien Springs

Lawton 51, Benton Harbor 20

Zeeland West 56, Lakeshore 8

Constantine 35, Detroit Southeastern 22

White Pigeon 36, Reading 14

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES

Parchment 24, Coloma 18

South Haven 22, Dowagiac 21

SATURDAY GAMES

Cassopolis at Allegan

Centreville at Union City

8-Player Games

Mendon 66, Bangor 20

Martin at Colon

Bridgman 28, Concord 12

Burr Oak at Litchfield

Marcellus 22, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES

Grandville Calvin Christian 34, Eau Claire 32

Red Arrow Raiders 74, Bloomingdale 14

SATURDAY GAME

Fennville at Twin City Sharks

