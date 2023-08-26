Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 2 in Indiana, Week 1 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night again here in Michiana, which means there’s plenty of high school football to keep our eyes on — especially since our Michigan teams are kicking off their 2023 seasons!
Many of our Michigan teams were supposed to play Thursday night, but most of those games were pushed back to Friday due to the excessive heat or lightning.
Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams.
INDIANA
Penn 28, Mishawaka 7
Northridge 35, Elkhart 29
New Prairie 29, Goshen 10
Marian 21, Culver Academies 14
South Bend Saint Joseph 41, Fort Wayne South 3
South Bend Adams 23, Logansport 22
Concord 27, Jimtown 10
Riley 20, John Glenn 0
Boone Grove 53, South Bend Clay 6
Bremen 42, South Bend Washington 7
NorthWood 49, Portage 7
Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6
Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14
West Noble 20, Wawasee 12
Lowell 26, LaPorte 7
Michigan City 36, Lafayette Jeff 30
LaVille 22, Triton 16
Knox 42, Maconaquah 0
North Judson 52, Caston 7
South Central 44, Culver 22
Pioneer 37, Winamac 0
Tippecanoe Valley 39, Rochester 8
Heritage 39, Fairfield 13
Lakeland 61, Churubusco 39
Bronson (Mich.) 40, Prairie Heights 12
West Central 58, Lake Station 10
Peru 42, Whitko 6
Kankakee Valley 33, Wheeler 14
MICHIGAN
Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Edwardsburg 12
Niles 55, St. Joseph 0
Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12
Charlotte 52, Three Rivers 22
Watervliet 19, Brandywine 6
Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 13
Kalamazoo Hackett at Berrien Springs
Lawton 51, Benton Harbor 20
Zeeland West 56, Lakeshore 8
Constantine 35, Detroit Southeastern 22
White Pigeon 36, Reading 14
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES
Parchment 24, Coloma 18
South Haven 22, Dowagiac 21
SATURDAY GAMES
Cassopolis at Allegan
Centreville at Union City
8-Player Games
Mendon 66, Bangor 20
Martin at Colon
Bridgman 28, Concord 12
Burr Oak at Litchfield
Marcellus 22, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES
Grandville Calvin Christian 34, Eau Claire 32
Red Arrow Raiders 74, Bloomingdale 14
SATURDAY GAME
Fennville at Twin City Sharks
