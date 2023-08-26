Advertise With Us

16-year-old charged with attempted murder, battery after stabbing mother, 2 dogs

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old faces several felony charges after authorities say he stabbed his mother and two dogs Friday morning in Mishawaka.

The 16-year-old, who 16 News Now will not identify due to being a minor, faces one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of torturing an animal, one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the teen knowingly attempted to kill his mother around 5:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue. Police say she is reportedly in critical, but stable condition.

As for the two dogs who were stabbed, both are still alive and have been treated. Police say one of the dogs will survive his injuries, but the other dog has a 50/50 chance of survival.

The dog who was more seriously wounded received a blood transfusion along with surgery to treat her wounds.

Two St. Joseph County Jail corrections officers have since been injured by the 16-year-old after being booked earlier Friday evening, but are receiving medical treatment and are expected to be okay.

Attempted murder, which is a Level 1 felony, is punishable by up to 20 to 40 years in prison. Aggravated battery, which is a Level 3 felony, carries a sentencing guideline of three to 16 years in prison. Animal torture, which is a Level 6 felony, carries six months to 2.5 years in prison per count. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, which is a Level 5 felony, carries a sentencing guideline of one to six years in prison.

The teen is due back in court on Monday for his arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...
16-year-old in custody after allegedly stabbing mother, 2 dogs in Mishawaka
The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.
Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer
Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Class action lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS, Gov. Holcomb

Latest News

Notre Dame hosts public viewing of Rudy
16-year-old charged with attempted murder, battery after stabbing mom, 2 dogs
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb poses for a photo with Plymouth High School Fire and Rescue...
Governor Holcomb announces millions in funds to Indiana firefighters
A look at Terry’s trip to Ireland