16-year-old charged with attempted murder, battery after stabbing mother, 2 dogs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old faces several felony charges after authorities say he stabbed his mother and two dogs Friday morning in Mishawaka.

The 16-year-old, who 16 News Now will not identify due to being a minor, faces one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of torturing an animal, one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the teen knowingly attempted to kill his mother around 5:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue. Police say she is reportedly in critical, but stable condition.

As for the two dogs who were stabbed, both are still alive and have been treated. Police say one of the dogs will survive his injuries, but the other dog has a 50/50 chance of survival.

The dog who was more seriously wounded received a blood transfusion along with surgery to treat her wounds.

Two St. Joseph County Jail corrections officers have since been injured by the 16-year-old after being booked earlier Friday evening, but are receiving medical treatment and are expected to be okay.

Attempted murder, which is a Level 1 felony, is punishable by up to 20 to 40 years in prison. Aggravated battery, which is a Level 3 felony, carries a sentencing guideline of three to 16 years in prison. Animal torture, which is a Level 6 felony, carries six months to 2.5 years in prison per count. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, which is a Level 5 felony, carries a sentencing guideline of one to six years in prison.

The teen is due back in court on Monday for his arraignment.

