Woman injured, juvenile detained in Mishawaka stabbing

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...
Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100 block of Oakside Road on reports of a stabbing.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was injured and a juvenile has been detained after a stabbing Friday morning in Mishawaka.

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Oakside Road, which is located just off Lincoln Way East near Twin Branch Elementary School.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital. She is reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

Police also say one juvenile was detained.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

