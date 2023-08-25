Woman injured, juvenile detained in Mishawaka stabbing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was injured and a juvenile has been detained after a stabbing Friday morning in Mishawaka.

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Oakside Road, which is located just off Lincoln Way East near Twin Branch Elementary School.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital. She is reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

Police also say one juvenile was detained.

