Resurrection Blues Band takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The final concert of this summer’s Fridays by the Fountain took place today!

The Resurrection Blues Band took the stage at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, as the community got lunch from one of several on-site vendors and listened to some good tunes.

The series featured local bands entertaining in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center, and many residents got in the groove, showing off their dance moves all summer long.

The event showcases live entertainment from area blues, jazz, rock, R&B, country, folk, and Irish music bands.

