Public invited to free screening of ‘Rudy’ Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you couldn’t make the trip to Ireland for Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy, you can make a much shorter trip on Friday night that will still get you geared up for some Fighting Irish football!

The university is hosting a free public screening of “Rudy,” which will be played on the video board at Notre Dame Stadium. The two-hour movie, which begins at 9 p.m., will include captions.

If you aren’t familiar with “Rudy,” the 1993 film tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the University of Notre Dame despite significant obstacles.

Once again, admission to is free and open to the public. Parking is also free in the lot immediately south of the stadium.

You’re asked to enter the stadium through Gate D, on the southwest side. Gates open at 8:30 p.m.

Faculty, staff, and visitors will be seated in the stadium bowl in sections 26-34. Seating will be general admission. Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College, and Holy Cross College students with student IDs will be allowed to sit on the football field to watch the movie.

You can’t bring any outside food or drinks, but you can make cashless purchases at concession stands in the concourses. Popcorn, candy, water, and fountain drinks will be available for purchase.

University staff will search the bags of anyone entering the stadium. The clear-bag policy for football games will not be in place. However, backpacks, duffels, and other large bags are discouraged.

If there is inclement weather, updated information about the event can be found here.

