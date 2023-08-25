Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Parkview LaGrange Hospital has announced it is temporarily closed due to an air conditioning outage.

The emergency room is also closed. The closure is expected to last up to 48 hours.

The hospital’s medical office building will still be open to try and help patients with emergency needs, but it’s recommended people call 911 or go to another emergency room.

All hospital inpatients have been transferred, and all scheduled procedures have been rescheduled.

Obstetric screenings are still available, and all Parkview Physicians Group clinics remain open.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.