Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage

(Source: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Parkview LaGrange Hospital has announced it is temporarily closed due to an air conditioning outage.

The closure is expected to last up to 48 hours. If you need emergency care, you’re encouraged to call 911 or go to another emergency room.

If you do show up to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for emergency care, you’ll be directed to the hospital’s medical office building, which was not impacted by the outage. Officials say those patients will receive an emergency medical screening exam and be guided to appropriate care.

All hospital inpatients have been transferred to other hospitals, and all scheduled surgeries procedures have been rescheduled.

Obstetric screenings are still available, and all Parkview Physicians Group clinics remain open.

Parkview Health says it will notify the public when full services resume at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...

Woman injured, juvenile detained in Mishawaka stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called Friday morning to the 100 block of Oakside Road on reports of a stabbing.

News

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday

Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Cultivate Food Rescue hosted its annual Taste of Hope fundraiser at the Century Center Thursday night.

Latest News

News

An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner on Aug. 24, 2023.

An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Kroc Center held its annual fundraiser on Thursday evening!

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Notre Dame's soccer teams hit the field Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Cedar Rapids take on the South Bend Cubs

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Crowell Health holds Black Maternal and Infant Health Summit to address racial disparities at...

Corewell Health holds Black Maternal and Infant Health Summit to address racial disparities at the local level

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Felicia Michelle
The summit, held at Lake Michigan College, featured a panel of local maternal health and lactation experts.