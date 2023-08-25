Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Parkview LaGrange Hospital has announced it is temporarily closed due to an air conditioning outage.

The closure is expected to last up to 48 hours. If you need emergency care, you’re encouraged to call 911 or go to another emergency room.

If you do show up to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for emergency care, you’ll be directed to the hospital’s medical office building, which was not impacted by the outage. Officials say those patients will receive an emergency medical screening exam and be guided to appropriate care.

All hospital inpatients have been transferred to other hospitals, and all scheduled surgeries procedures have been rescheduled.

Obstetric screenings are still available, and all Parkview Physicians Group clinics remain open.

Parkview Health says it will notify the public when full services resume at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.