Notre Dame takes over Dublin for season opener against Navy

DUBLIN, Ireland (WNDU) - It’s one of the oldest rivalries in college football, with Notre Dame football getting ready to kick off the new season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

The matchup marks the 96th all-time meeting between the Irish and the Midshipmen, and it’s the third time the two teams are meeting each other in Dublin. Notre Dame won the previous two matchups in Ireland’s capital convincingly, defeating Navy 54-27 in 1996 and 50-10 in 2012.

And this time around, the Irish are going bigger. According to Ken Maguire from the Associated Press, Notre Dame has brought more than 30,000 fans to Dublin, breaking its own record of 28,000 from 2012.

Plus, it’s a “home” game for Notre Dame on Saturday, so they’ll brand the stadium and design the field.

The Irish left South Bend Wednesday night and arrived in Dublin Thursday morning. Head coach Marcus Freeman told 16 Sports he was going to keep the team awake on Thursday to help them adjust to the five-hour time difference.

One of Notre Dame’s own is no stranger to Ireland, and he’s got friends waiting for him over there to help show his team a good time.

“Honestly, this is going to be my third time going to Ireland alone this year,” said defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah. “I have a ton of friends over there that I’ve met through internships and through other opportunities, so I’m just really excited to go back over there and see them again. I definitely have a lot places I would like to show my teammates all over and even people for them to meet. I know I’ve still been talking to a lot of my friends over there, and they’re excited to be able to meet the team and just see us around and all that. So, I just can’t wait to have those two worlds collide for me.”

In addition to prepping for a game that’s taking place overseas, Notre Dame is prepping to defend Navy’s triple option offense. It’s a style not seen very often at the college level.

Last year in Baltimore, the Irish defense was able to keep the Midshipmen at bay in the first half. But Navy rattled off 19 unanswered points in the second half to make things interesting.

Notre Dame prevailed 35-32, but not before blowing a 35-13 halftime lead.

Freeman, a defensive-minded head coach, touched earlier this week on what makes the triple option a headache to defend.

“You have to be so disciplined,” he said. “Our guys defensively are used to being able to ‘Yeah, do your job,’ but finding a way to get to the ball, finding a way to make a play happen at times. When you play triple option, you might not ever make a tackle with a guy and a ball. But you have to do your job, and it’s something that is extremely difficult.”

The Irish offense also needs to improve on last year’s game. Notre Dame scored all 35 of its points in the first half, which certainly didn’t help when Navy started mounting a comeback.

If the goal of Navy’s offense is to control the time of possession in its favor, Freeman knows his own offense is going to have to be ready.

“We’ve got to be efficient, right? We cannot go three and out, right? We’ve got to take care of the ball,” he said. “If all of a sudden, we go three and out — if you look at last year’s second half, there was a couple, first couple drives were three and out, and then we had an interception. Listen, Navy had the ball, with time of possession last year in the second half. (It) was tremendous in an advantage to them, so we have to be efficient on offense. We cannot have negative yardage plays. We cannot go three and out.”

The Irish will kick off against Navy on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The game will air right here on WNDU.

Before the game, be sure to tune in at 1:30 p.m. EDT for Countdown to Kickoff, where we’ll get you ready for everything you need to know about the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

