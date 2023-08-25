Notre Dame soccer teams host doubleheader against IU, Butler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On a sweltering late-August evening, the Notre Dame men’s and women’s soccer teams took on in-state opponents at Alumni stadium.

In the women’s game, 12th-ranked Notre Dame took down Butler 4-1 with each of their goals coming in the second half. The Irish remain undefeated with the win, improving their record to 2-0-1. Their next match is Sunday, August 27th when they host Arkansas.

The men’s team hosted 2nd-ranked Indiana University in their season opener. Each team scored a first-half goal, with Notre Dame’s coming from senior defender Paddy Burns. Neither team found the back of the net in the second half though, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Notre Dame will next take the field Sunday, August 27th when they host IUPUI.

