Notre Dame soccer teams host doubleheader against IU, Butler

Notre Dame men's soccer team huddles during match vs. IU
Notre Dame men's soccer team huddles during match vs. IU
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On a sweltering late-August evening, the Notre Dame men’s and women’s soccer teams took on in-state opponents at Alumni stadium.

In the women’s game, 12th-ranked Notre Dame took down Butler 4-1 with each of their goals coming in the second half. The Irish remain undefeated with the win, improving their record to 2-0-1. Their next match is Sunday, August 27th when they host Arkansas.

The men’s team hosted 2nd-ranked Indiana University in their season opener. Each team scored a first-half goal, with Notre Dame’s coming from senior defender Paddy Burns. Neither team found the back of the net in the second half though, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Notre Dame will next take the field Sunday, August 27th when they host IUPUI.

