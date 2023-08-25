National Cinema Day offers $4 in over 3,000 theaters on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Cinema Day is this Sunday and over 3,000 movie theater from all across the country are offering all movies for $4, including new releases.

Summer 2023 had blockbuster after blockbuster and sometimes even battles of the blockbusters, as moviegoers headed back to theaters. Now National Cinema Day is another huge summer movie event!

The holiday to celebrate the theatrical movie viewing experience was started by The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit organization. Executive Director Bryan Braunlich says last year’s response was so overwhelming they had to bring it back.

“Last year was our first National Cinema Day; there were 8.1 million moviegoers across the country who came out to celebrate the magic of the movies and after that day, we said, ‘We gotta have this back every year.’”

Big theatre chains say they are excited to celebrate the day and invite moviegoers as a way to save some money and beat the record temperatures we’re seeing across the nation.

To make a sweet deal even sweeter, most theaters are offering a discount on their concession stands as well.

Please anticipate long lines and pack some patience for the theatre employees as they work to help us celebrate the movie experience.

Click here to get your tickets and to find participating theaters you can head to.

