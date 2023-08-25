Mishawaka Police responding to potential stabbing
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department are currently on-scene at the call of a potential stabbing.
Police received the call at 5:35a.m. for a potential stabbing at Oakside Road right by the intersection with Lincoln Way East.
It’s not known if anyone was injured at this time.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is learned.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.