Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

