Middlebury Food Pantry hosting fundraiser ‘Padlocked in the Pantry’

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Middlebury Food Pantry kicked off its fundraiser for a good cause!

The organization is hosting what it calls a one-of-a-kind event known as “Padlocked in the Pantry.” The event encourages the community to contribute to the cause of combatting food insecurity.

“I am so excited to participate in ‘Padlocked in the Pantry’ and bring attention to the ongoing issue of food insecurity in our community,” said Pam Bingaman, the executive director of the pantry. “I really hope I’m not in there all weekend, but I will do what I have to.”

You can tune into the pantry’s live-stream fundraiser coverage by clicking the video below, or visiting the company’s Facebook:

