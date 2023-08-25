Man arrested after allegedly choking, threatening to kill girlfriend at gunpoint in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly choked his 19-year-old girlfriend and threatened to kill her at gunpoint Friday morning in Mishawaka.

Officers with the Mishawaka Police Department were called just before 8:30 a.m. to University Park Mall regarding a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman who told them that she had been beaten and choked by her 20-year-old boyfriend at the Pin Oak Apartments.

According to police, the 19-year-old was able to leave the apartment on foot. But later, she said she was in the parking lot of the Town & Country Shopping Center when her boyfriend pulled up in his vehicle and forced her into his car at gunpoint.

He then reportedly drove her to the parking lot of University Park Mall, where he forced her out of the vehicle, again at gunpoint, and then allegedly made her kneel and threatened to kill her.

Afterwards, the 20-year-old man reportedly got back in his vehicle and left. Police say he was located at his apartment a short time later and was taken into custody. Police have not revealed his identity at this time.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

