Man accused of killing, dismembering Michigan City roommate in 2017 arrested

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of killing and dismembering his roommate in Michigan City nearly six years ago has been arrested and charged with murder.

John Hallett, now 54, was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month for a crime he allegedly committed when he was 48. Hallett is currently awaiting extradition to the LaPorte County Jail.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, the homicide of Paul Gonzales, 64, possibly occurred inside a home in the 1000 block of W. 9th Street back in November 2017. Last year, investigators identified Hallett, who was Gonzales’s roommate, as a suspect in the grisly killing.

Michigan City police say Gonzales’s body was dismembered after he was killed. According to NBC Boston, Massachusetts State Police say his remains were discarded in public trash cans.

An arrest warrant for Hallett was issued after NBC Boston says a cadaver dog found human remains in the basement of the home Hallett and Gonzales lived in. He was tracked to Cambridge, Mass., where he was taken into custody at an apartment.

Hallett is charged with one count of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held without bond in the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica, Mass., as he awaits extradition back to Indiana.

