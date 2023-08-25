Man accused of killing, dismembering Michigan City roommate in 2017 arrested

(WIFR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of killing and dismembering his roommate in Michigan City nearly six years ago has been arrested and charged with murder.

John Hallett, now 54, was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month for a crime he allegedly committed when he was 48. Hallett is currently awaiting extradition to the LaPorte County Jail.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, the homicide of Paul Gonzales, 64, possibly occurred inside a home in the 1000 block of W. 9th Street back in November 2017. Last year, investigators identified Hallett, who was Gonzales’s roommate, as a suspect in the grisly killing.

Michigan City police say Gonzales’s body was dismembered after he was killed. According to NBC Boston, Massachusetts State Police say his remains were discarded in public trash cans.

An arrest warrant for Hallett was issued after NBC Boston says a cadaver dog found human remains in the basement of the home Hallett and Gonzales lived in. He was tracked to Cambridge, Mass., where he was taken into custody at an apartment.

Hallett is charged with one count of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held without bond in the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica, Mass., as he awaits extradition back to Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to AC outage

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

2 dead after homicide-suicide at Michigan City apartment complex

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The closure is expected to last up to 48 hours. If you need emergency care, you’re encouraged to call 911 or go to another emergency room.

News

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...

Woman injured, juvenile detained in Mishawaka stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called Friday morning to the 100 block of Oakside Road on reports of a stabbing.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday

Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Cultivate Food Rescue hosted its annual Taste of Hope fundraiser at the Century Center Thursday night.

News

An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner on Aug. 24, 2023.

An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Kroc Center held its annual fundraiser on Thursday evening!

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Notre Dame's soccer teams hit the field Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago