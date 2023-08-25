A look at Terry’s trip to Ireland

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - You may have noticed that our own Terry McFadden has been gone all week.

That’s because he’s one of tens of thousands of fans that have converged on Ireland to see the game between Notre Dame and Navy!

As he tells us, “You can’t swing a shillelagh around Ireland without hitting one from the Michiana area!”

Here’s a look at some of the best from Terry’s trip to Ireland!

Latest News

Notre Dame

A cyclist rides on Dame Street below a giant Notre Dame football placard in Dublin, Ireland,...

Notre Dame takes over Dublin for season opener against Navy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame is going big for its third-ever game in Dublin, Ireland, with more than 30,000 Irish fans making the trip overseas.

Events

This is a photo from a previous screening on "Rudy" at Notre Dame Stadium.

Public invited to free screening of ‘Rudy’ Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The two-hour movie, which begins at 9 p.m., will be played on the video board at the stadium.

South Bend Cubs

Former champion South Bend Cub rejoins team on rehab assignment

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders
As you may recall, Davis was a member of the South Bend Cubs’ 2019 Midwest League championship team.

Soccer

Notre Dame men's soccer team huddles during match vs. IU

Notre Dame soccer teams host doubleheader against IU, Butler

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
On a sweltering late-August evening, the Notre Dame men’s and women’s soccer teams took on in-state opponents at Alumni stadium.

Latest News

High School

This is a file photo from when a matchup between Penn and Mishawaka in 2016

Rivalry Renewed: Cavemen eager for return of Backyard Brawl against Kingsmen

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The two schools are separated by a short 10-minute drive, but they haven’t played each other in football since 2019.

High School

Benton Harbor postpones football game to Friday night due to heat

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The school announced Thursday that it would move its home game against Lawton to Friday night out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of its students.

High School

Watervliet moves football game against Brandywine to Friday due to heat

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Watervliet and Brandywine were originally slated to start their seasons Thursday night.

High School

Rivalry Renewed: Penn excited for Backyard Brawl against Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Kingsmen will line it up against the Cavemen for the first time since 2019.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA...

Freeman hopes for more consistent offense against Navy

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
If the goal of Navy’s offense is to control the time of possession in its favor, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knows his own offense is going to have to be ready.

Notre Dame

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Talking what you need to know as Notre Dame football opens 2023 in Ireland

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
From depth charts to deep routes, the team at the South Bend Tribune takes a deep dive into all things Irish once a week.