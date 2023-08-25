A look at Terry’s trip to Ireland

(WNDU) - You may have noticed that our own Terry McFadden has been gone all week.

That’s because he’s one of tens of thousands of fans that have converged on Ireland to see the game between Notre Dame and Navy!

As he tells us, “You can’t swing a shillelagh around Ireland without hitting one from the Michiana area!”

Here’s a look at some of the best from Terry’s trip to Ireland!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.