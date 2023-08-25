Advertise With Us

Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.
Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Class action lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS, Gov. Holcomb
Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department were called around 5:35 a.m. Friday to the 100...
16-year-old in custody after allegedly stabbing mother, 2 dogs in Mishawaka
Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to air conditioning outage

Latest News

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most and he’s prone to bruising and injury.
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores