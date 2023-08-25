Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame hosted a free public screening of “Rudy” Friday night.

It was played on the video board at the football Stadium. The two-hour movie, which began at 9 p.m., included captions.

If you aren’t familiar with “Rudy,” the 1993 film tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the university despite significant obstacles.

“Obviously a motivational movie and at the same time it captures a little bit of that American spirit, that if you try, try, try, right, that you have an opportunity if you keep pushing through the obstacles versus the easy way out...,” said Jason Osborn, who attended the event.

“Cause it’s like free to the public and like anybody can come in and watch the movie and they don’t like have to pay for tickets, like usually,” said Lexi Stackowicz, who attended the event.

“Notre Dame is like one of the best colleges because it’s like a big one,” said Izzy Stackowicz, who attended the event.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.