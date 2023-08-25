Former champion Cub rejoins team on rehab assignment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outfielder Brennen Davis rejoined the South Bend Cubs on a rehab assignment this week, and made his first start in Thursday’s game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

“Welcome Back” by Mase blared through the speakers as Davis approached the plate for his first at-bat back in South Bend. But Davis’ return was a bittersweet one that saw him strike out four times as the Cubs came up short in a 14-8 loss.

The team itself had a “Throwback Thursday” as they wore their classic South Bend Silverhawks jerseys. The jerseys were then auctioned off to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.