First Alert Weather: Still Muggy Today, But Temps Cooling Down

FRIDAY: Not as hot, but staying muggy throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies. High around 84F. Low 65F. Wind N at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Much nicer conditions as humidity runs out of Michiana, with perfect weather to enjoy some college football, including our own Fighting Irish that will be playing across the pond in Ireland. High near 79F. Low near 56F. Wind N at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 77F. Low near 54F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will remain close to average (80F) for the next workweek, another weak frontal system is expected on Tuesday that will bring small rain chances and cooling temperatures for the midweek. Temps will slowly increase back to the 80s as we approach our first September weekend.

