Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue hosted its annual Taste of Hope fundraiser at the Century Center Thursday night.

The goal of the event was to champion a brighter future for those struggling with food insecurity.

Over 700 people enjoyed food from 14 guest chefs, listened to music from Memphis Underground, and heard from keynote speaker, Stephen Henderson.

Henderson is the author of “The 24-Hour Soup Kitchen,” which is a collection of stories from his time traveling around the world.

“My book was a discovery of the fact that most of us are saints and sinners, we’re not perfect, and for us to just make a little bit of effort towards the needy, it’s as good for them as it is for us...I’m just trying to tell people it’s fun and it’s interesting, and you have great experiences, and you are helping people, but you are helping yourself too,” said Henderson.

The fundraiser was also a celebration of the organization’s success over the last six years.

“It’s also just a way to really celebrate our mission, our staff, our supporters, our volunteers and our food donors as well,” said Director of Outreach for Cultivate Food Rescue Laura McNally.

The nonprofit is committed to eliminating hunger and food waste in our community.

“We take excess food from various places, University of Notre Dame, different grocery stores and restaurants in the area that have excess food and we bring it back to our facility,” said McNally.

They then package that food into frozen meals, make backpack meals for kids, or inventory it and hand it out to area pantries.

“You know, food that would be thrown away is being reprocessed and then given to the neediest people and what could be better than that,” Henderson said.

They have rescued nearly five million pounds of food and distributed over 800,000 frozen meals to the community.

Cultivate Food Rescue recently kicked off a capital campaign to build a roughly 21,000-square-foot state-of-the-art cold storage facility.

They raised $215,000 at Thursday night’s fundraiser.

If you would like to donate, you can text TOH2023 to 91999 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.