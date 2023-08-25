An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center held its annual fundraiser on Thursday evening!

Our own Tricia Sloma was the emcee at “An Evening at the Kroc.” The event featured catered meals, a silent auction, and even a performance by American Idol Kris Allen. The event also featured performances from participants in the Kroc Center’s youth music programs.

“It’s great to have a place like this in this community where people can come to and feel safe and that it will enrich their lives,” Allen told 16 News Now, joined by his trio. “This place is awesome.”

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Salvation Army’s mission to assist people in the community at the time of their greatest need.

