Advertise With Us

An Evening at the Kroc fundraiser features American Idol winner

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center held its annual fundraiser on Thursday evening!

Our own Tricia Sloma was the emcee at “An Evening at the Kroc.” The event featured catered meals, a silent auction, and even a performance by American Idol Kris Allen. The event also featured performances from participants in the Kroc Center’s youth music programs.

“It’s great to have a place like this in this community where people can come to and feel safe and that it will enrich their lives,” Allen told 16 News Now, joined by his trio. “This place is awesome.”

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Salvation Army’s mission to assist people in the community at the time of their greatest need.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.
Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer
Class action lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS, Gov. Holcomb
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
2-year-old Elkhart boy dies after getting hit by SUV at state park in Michigan
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat breaks Thursday night

Latest News

Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday
Cultivate Food Rescue hosts biggest fundraiser on Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat breaks Thursday night
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Notre Dame's soccer teams hit the field Thursday